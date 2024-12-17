16:49
Training course for people with disabilities launched in Kyrgyzstan

Ozon, together with New Age Public Foundation, launched a training course in Kyrgyzstan that will help master the profession of a marketplace manager. The organization reported.

The two-month professional training course helps to master the skills for working in the field of e-commerce for free.

The program supports the goals of the National Development Strategy of Kyrgyzstan for 2018-2040. One of the objectives of this strategy is to create a system of continuous education. It takes into account the needs of people with disabilities and helps them integrate both professionally and socially.

«E-commerce is a catalyst for positive changes and economic growth, and the market of Kyrgyzstan is no exception. Already today we see that on average each marketplace user makes 25 purchases per year, and in the third quarter of 2024, the number of orders on Ozon in Kyrgyzstan increased 12 times year-on-year. A modern and in-demand profession will open up new opportunities for employment and earnings for people with disabilities,» the organization’s commercial director, Asel Turgunbekova, noted.

The company reported that during the course participants will learn the basics of working with Ozon marketplace: from promoting products and interacting with customers to analyzing and optimizing sales. The program also teaches how to register, set up, and manage a store. In addition, it provides practical skills and experience working with the platform.

Ozon began operating in Bishkek in 2022, and launched a sorting center in 2023. Kyrgyz entrepreneurs have access to various methods of delivery of goods to Russia: selling through an Ozon warehouse, from their own warehouse with Ozon delivery, or using third-party carriers. Goods are delivered to Ozon branded pick-up points, Kyrgyz Pochtasy post offices, or by couriers. Bishkek residents can order delivery to their door.
