Kyrgyzstan strives to strengthen its climate resilience – UNDP

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan has begun developing new plans to reduce emissions by 2035 and enhance resilience to climate impacts. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) reports.

UNDP
Photo UNDP

These plans will be implemented under the overall coordination of the UN Resident Coordinator and with UNDP’s technical leadership.

Representatives from government, international organizations, civil society, and the private sector gathered to identify Kyrgyzstan’s priorities for its 2025–2030 climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Discussions focused on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate adaptation, and mobilize financial resources for sustainable development.

As noted, Kyrgyzstan is a small emitter and it faces profound impacts from climate change. Melting glaciers, unpredictable weather, and growing risks to vulnerable communities remind daily of the urgency to act.

Despite these challenges, Kyrgyzstan has shown remarkable resolve. The commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, as declared by President Sadyr Japarov, demonstrates both ambition and responsibility in contributing to global solutions, the statement says.

Meder Mashiev, Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision, highlighted the importance of building on past progress and accelerating efforts to address climate challenges.

Monica Rijal, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, noted that that organization will continue working closely with the government and stakeholders, focusing on inclusive and evidence-based solutions. The focus now shifts to concrete actions and partnerships to turn these goals into reality.
