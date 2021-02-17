12:36
Education Minister discusses withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist

The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev discussed withdrawal of medical schools of Kyrgyzstan from the black list during his working visit to Pakistan. Press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reports.

During the visit, the head of the ministry met with the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Tariq Banuri.

«The parties discussed development of cooperation in the field of secondary and higher education, vocational training, exchange of best practices, joint research and exchanges between the universities of the two countries, as well as improvement of conditions for study of Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan and ways to withdraw medical schools of the Kyrgyz Republic from the black the list of the Pakistan Medical Commission,» the Foreign Ministry said.

At the end of October Pakistan included all medical schools in Kyrgyzstan in the black list and does not recommend its citizens to enroll in them. The reason was that 90 percent of Pakistani graduates from universities in the Kyrgyz Republic cannot pass the mandatory examination at the Pakistan Medical Commission, and their diplomas are not recognized at home. It became known later that the Pakistani side withdrew four Kyrgyz medical schools from the black list.
link: https://24.kg/english/183746/
views: 139
