Pakistan withdraws four Kyrgyz medical schools from black list

Pakistan has withdrawn four medical schools of Kyrgyzstan from its black list. Official website of the Pakistan Medical Commission says.

The green list includes the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, the Osh State University and the International Higher School of Medicine.

The licensing commission of Pakistan recognizes the certificates issued by these universities.

Earlier, Pakistan included all schools of Kyrgyzstan that train medical specialists in the black list. They were not recommended for study. The reason was that 90 percent of Pakistanis, graduates of medical schools in the Kyrgyz Republic, cannot pass the mandatory exam by the Pakistan Medical Commission and their diplomas are not recognized at home.