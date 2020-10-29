Pakistan includes medical schools of Kyrgyzstan in black list

Pakistan has included all medical schools in Kyrgyzstan in the black list and does not recommend its citizens to enroll in them. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev discussed the situation with rectors of the educational institutions. Press service of the ministry reported.

The reason for the inclusion is that 90 percent of Pakistanis, graduates of universities of the Kyrgyz Republic, cannot pass the mandatory medical examination at the Pakistan Medical Council, and their diplomas are not recognized in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP).

«In the opinion of the officials of the Ministry of Education, the current situation is associated with the low quality of training of both citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and foreign ones. It was also noted that the vast majority of universities did not pass international accreditation, while interest in high-quality training of foreign students in medical field should be a priority for the universities themselves,» the ministry noted.

The ministry will tighten licensing control over the activities of universities, especially in medical field, due to the fact that the current situation negatively affects the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan, and, in particular, the export of education.

In addition, the management of the ministry called on the medical schools to tighten the enrollment requirements for Pakistani students in order to improve overall performance indicators.

Almazbek Beishenaliev also instructed the rectors to solve the problems of foreign students who came from Pakistan, India and other countries, to take all measures to improve the quality of the education provided and to pass international accreditation.

In case of failure to fulfill the tasks set, licenses of the schools will be revised within the framework of the law.

University rectors also proposed their own solutions, in particular, to propose to the Pakistani side to revise the black list, excluding universities, which the Pakistani Medical Council recommended for citizens of the IRP in 2016. The second option is to group universities in accordance with the requirements and work out a gradual stepwise withdrawal of these groups of universities from the black list. Another way out is to offer the Pakistani side to create a new independent commission, which would visit the Kyrgyz Republic in the near future in order to assess the services provided by universities, and based on the results of the assessment, revise the list of blacklisted medical schools.

«Representatives of universities voiced a request to raise the issue of the intermediary activities of the so-called «contractors» who are recruiting students in Pakistan during the upcoming meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the IRP,» the ministry added.