Local elections: Parties to start campaigning on March 12

Parties will start campaigning on March 12, self-nominated candidates — on March 23. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to it, the deadline for submitting notifications for political organizations is March 1, and for candidates for single-seat districts — March 12. TECs have 10 days to register them.

In case they are denied registration, the electoral deposit will be returned. The size of the electoral deposit for parties running for Bishkek and Osh Councils is 50,000 soms, in other cities — 20,000, for self-nominated candidates — 1,000 soms.

Voters’ lists are being formed in parallel. It is known that 159,000 people will be able to vote in the capital. «This is according to the preliminary voter list, which we must prepare, like the rest of the TECs, by February 20. The rules remain the same. The parties need to overcome the 7 percent threshold, that is, to gain 11,200 votes,» Kairat Mamatov, head of the Bishkek TEC, explained to 24.kg news agency.

Local elections will be held on April 11 in 448 Councils: 28 — city and 420 — rural.
