All algorithms can not be followed at Bishkek schools to resume learning

It is impossible to follow all algorithms to resume learning in Bishkek schools. Vice Mayor of the capital Aizhan Chynybaeva announced today.

«We are ready to open, kindergartens and schools are ready. But we will not be able to seat children in a checkerboard order, keep the distance, and follow the algorithm specified in the government decree. We are working with the Cabinet of Ministers, whether they can be changed, the issue was raised at the level of the Republican Emergency Response Center,» she said.

The Vice Mayor added that incidence is monitored in each school. «Each school has its own COVID headquarters, information is received promptly. We want everyone to be healthy. But seasonal increase in ARVI incidence is registered now,» she said.

Aizhan Chynybaeva once again stressed that resumption of traditional education would depend on the epidemic situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/183541/
views: 74
