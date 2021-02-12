12:03
USD 84.20
EUR 102.08
RUB 1.14
English

Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained

Suspect in the death of a 10th grade student of Nariman secondary school was detained in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The detainee was born in 2004. He is a resident of Bishkek city and was born in Alai district. The suspect admitted his guilt. He told that the reason for the serious crime was a verbal skirmish that broke out between him and the victims.

The suspect had brass knuckles during the arrest.

«The teenager stabbed the killed with a jack-knife. Two of his mates, who witnessed this tragedy, were also detained,» the police department said.

Two teenagers were stabbed on February 11 behind the building of the former Areopag store in Osh city. One of the injured died, the second is in serious condition.
link: https://24.kg/english/183247/
views: 91
Print
Related
School student dies from stab wound in Osh city
Suspect in double murder in Issyk-Kul region arrested in Bishkek
Man strangles wife, poisons himself in Tyup district
Drunk brawl ends in triple murder in Tokmak city
Main part of murders of women committed by men in Kyrgyzstan
Number of murders of women decreases 7 times in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years
Moscow resident sentenced to 11 years for murder of taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan
Murder suspects detained in Osh city
Ulan Salyanov’s murder: Accused sentenced to 15 and 18 years in prison
Drunk man stabs bystander in Belovodskoye village
Popular
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials
12 February, Friday
11:48
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24...
11:45
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 85,398 in total
11:42
SDMK accountant taken into custody for two months
11:36
Donald Lu: Profession of journalist dangerous in Bishkek and in Washington
11:25
Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained