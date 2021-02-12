Murder of school student in Osh city: Suspect detained

Suspect in the death of a 10th grade student of Nariman secondary school was detained in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

The detainee was born in 2004. He is a resident of Bishkek city and was born in Alai district. The suspect admitted his guilt. He told that the reason for the serious crime was a verbal skirmish that broke out between him and the victims.

The suspect had brass knuckles during the arrest.

«The teenager stabbed the killed with a jack-knife. Two of his mates, who witnessed this tragedy, were also detained,» the police department said.