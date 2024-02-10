Dismembered body found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained

Dismembered body of a man was found in Kara-Balta, suspect was detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to it, on February 9 at 7.55 p.m. the Zhaiyl district police station received a message that a corpse with signs of violent death was found on Frunze Street on the northern side of the railway behind the garages.

The fact was registered, and a pre-investigation check was launched.

Internal affairs officers found body parts and clothing at the scene.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. All necessary forensic and legal examinations have been ordered.

The deceased was identified. He turned out to be a resident of Zhaiyl district, 47. The suspect was also identified as a resident of Zhaiyl district, 35, who was previously prosecuted. He was detained and taken to the district police station.

«It was established during the investigation that on January 2 the men drank alcohol together. A quarrel occurred between them, which escalated into a fight, during which one died. On January 4, the suspect dismembered the body and threw it behind abandoned garages. The deceased was listed as missing in the Zhaiyl district police department since January 4. The investigation continues,» the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region said.