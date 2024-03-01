11:14
Three men beat their friend to death in Toktogul

Three men beat their friend to death in Toktogul district. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

The body of a man with signs of violent death was found on February 28 at 1.57 p.m. at home.

The fact was registered. A criminal case was initiated under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A forensic medical examination was ordered.

Two residents of Toktogul district and one resident of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region were detained as suspects. They are 35, 36 and 40 years old. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

During the investigation, the suspects told that on the evening of February 27 they drank alcohol and had a conflict with the deceased. They beat him and left.

The investigation is ongoing.
