Student of the 10th grade of Nariman secondary school in Osh city died in hospital without regaining consciousness after being stabbed with a knife. Press service of the regional police department reported.

Two students were admitted to the Osh Regional Hospital with knife wounds today at 14.10.

«One of them — 16-year-old boy died in hospital. Another student is in serious condition. We are searching for suspects in the crime,» the police department said.