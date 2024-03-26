17-year-old girl detained on suspicion of killing her brother in Kara-Suu

A 17-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of killing her brother in Kara-Suu district. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The tragic incident occurred on March 25 in Kyzyl-Kyshtak village. The deceased is 10 years old.

According to preliminary data, the girl hit her brother in the neck with a sharp object, the latter died from the wound.

Criminal case was initiated under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The girl was detained. The necessary examinations were ordered. The investigation is ongoing.