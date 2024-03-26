18:22
USD 89.51
EUR 96.81
RUB 0.97
English

17-year-old girl detained on suspicion of killing her brother in Kara-Suu

A 17-year-old girl was detained on suspicion of killing her brother in Kara-Suu district. The Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The tragic incident occurred on March 25 in Kyzyl-Kyshtak village. The deceased is 10 years old.

According to preliminary data, the girl hit her brother in the neck with a sharp object, the latter died from the wound.

Criminal case was initiated under Article 122 «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The girl was detained. The necessary examinations were ordered. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/289921/
views: 125
Print
Related
Three men beat their friend to death in Toktogul
Dismembered body found in Kara-Balta, suspect detained
Husband strangles his wife during quarrel in Batken region
Fellow soldier kills guard and escapes in Kara-Kul
Triple murder in Bishkek: Accused sentenced to life imprisonment
Mother suspected of killing her two-year-old son in Alamedin district
Drunk man kills his neighbor in Chui region
Murder of 7-year-old girl in Naryn: Accused sentenced to 12 years in prison
Headless bodies in Moscow: Kyrgyzstani to be buried in his homeland
Headless body of Kyrgyzstani found in Moscow
Popular
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
26 March, Tuesday
18:02
Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with Central Asian countries Sergei Mironov proposes to introduce visa regime with C...
17:55
Construction of first wind farm in Kyrgyzstan to begin in 2025
17:43
Russian artificial intelligence specialists to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:34
Modern equipment handed over to National Cardiology Center in Bishkek
17:26
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Another suspect, native of Osh, brought to court