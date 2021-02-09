15:04
26-year-old Kyrgyzstani gives birth to baby girl at Istanbul airport

A 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani gave birth to a baby at Istanbul airport (Turkey). Sabah local newspaper reports.

According to the media outlet, Kabylzhan Shakesanam and her husband Mukhamadal Ismailov expected their child to be born on February 21, so they left St. Petersburg for Ankara to attend the wedding of sister’s son.

«However, after passing passport control at the Istanbul airport, the pregnant Kyrgyz woman began to feel bad. A team of airport doctors delivered the baby right in the terminal. As a result, the mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 3 kilograms 200 grams. The mother and the newborn were taken to the hospital,» the message says.

This is the third child of the family. They already have a son and a daughter.

According to the father, they plan to name the baby Istanbul, and would also like the girl to become a citizen of Turkey. «The Consulate of Kyrgyzstan told us that it was impossible, but they didn’t explain why,» Mukhamadal Ismailov told.
