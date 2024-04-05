17:26
18-year-old woman in labor and her baby die in Issyk-Kul region

An 18-year-old woman in labor and her baby died in Issyk-Kul region. The Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Health, Raisa Asylbasheva, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the fact was registered on March 24 at the Issyk-Kul regional hospital.

«It was the woman’s first pregnancy, it was registered, but late — at 18 weeks. There were only four visits to the doctor, but the condition and tests at the time of the visit were good. The last visit was on March 20, and on March 23 the woman was admitted to the Tyup ambulance station in extremely serious condition. She was provided with emergency assistance and sent to the maternity hospital. Doctors were already waiting for her at the Issyk-Kul regional hospital, they carried out an emergency consultation and performed an operation to remove the child,» Raisa Asylbasheva told.

She noted that the young woman was in intensive care unit, but on March 24, despite all the measures taken, she died.

A forensic examination has been carried out, but there is no conclusion yet, so the cause of death is unknown.

Diagnosis upon admission: «31st week of pregnancy, sepsis, chronic pyelonephritis in the acute stage.»

The premature baby died a few days later.

All medical documents were seized by investigative authorities.
