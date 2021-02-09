10:29
Foreign Ministry begins preparations for foreign visit of President Japarov

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko.

According to the press service of the ministry, they discussed the upcoming events at the highest level with participation of the leaders of the two countries, exchanged views on a number of topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral cooperation, including overcoming the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as within the framework of international organizations and regional associations.

According to Ruslan Kazakbaev, the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to the upcoming visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Russia, which should give an additional impetus to Kyrgyz-Russian relations and lay the foundations for effective political interaction in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust in the spirit of allied relations and strategic partnership.

He said that in the course of the upcoming foreign policy contacts, the Kyrgyz side expects to discuss issues in the field of economy, agriculture, creation of favorable conditions for mutual trade, implementation of joint projects in the field of energy, subsoil use and industrial cooperation.

Nikolai Udovichenko confirmed readiness of the Russian side to hold a substantive dialogue on topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Russian bilateral relations and assured that he would inform Moscow on all the issues indicated by the Kyrgyz side.
