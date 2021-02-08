20:47
Kyrgyzstan prepares cancer control program

The National Center for Oncology and Hematology of Kyrgyzstan, with the participation of local and international experts, has prepared a cancer control program. Soros Foundation — Kyrgyzstan reports.

The program includes basic medical services and resources that could significantly change the quality of cancer care. It focuses on the early diagnosis of common types of cancer in women, palliative (symptomatic) care for patients, and the provision with life-saving anticancer drugs. The document will be considered by the Government.

«Cancer was for the first time registered in 5,609 patients, 3,678 people died due to the deterioration of health caused by the disease in 2019. Breast cancer takes the first place in the mortality structure, the second is stomach cancer, the third is cervical cancer,» the Foundation noted.

The one-year mortality rate reached 53.6 percent in the republic, in Bishkek — 22.2 percent. The highest rate is in Osh city (68.7 percent), Jalal-Abad (68.4 percent), Naryn (63.1 percent) and Talas (60 percent) regions. This is due to the lack of early diagnosis of cancer at the primary health care level.
link: https://24.kg/english/182731/
views: 43
