Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to deal with external migration issues

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan will deal with external migration issues. Sources in the Parliament told 24.kg news agency.

A separate department in the structure of the Ministry of Health will have to deal with the protection of the interests of internal migrants, since the Ministry of Labor and Social Development was merged with it. The State Agency on Environment Protection was also divided. A part of its functions related to ecology will be handed over to the Ministry of Emergencies, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development will be responsible for forests.

The developers promise to present the final structure of the Cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

It is known that the State Registration Service, Unaa state-owned enterprise, the State Penitentiary Service, the Forensic Service will work as part of the Ministry of Justice.

The State Tax Service and the State Customs Service are abolished. The Ministry of Economy and Finance will be entrusted with their functions.