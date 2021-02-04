12:49
Russian Drama Theater opens after long break due to COVID-19

The State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov in Bishkek will open after a long break. The theater’s official Facebook page says.

«On February 13 and 14, our young and adult spectators will be able to watch their favorite performances after the longest break in the history of the Russian Drama Theater. The pandemic has suspended the renovation of our building, but we were able to open for you, dear spectators, the foyer and the large hall. We plan to perform every Saturday and Sunday at 11.00 and 18.00. You can find information about the performances in the next posts,» the message says.

The seating rules, sanitary standards and the beginning of the work of the box office will be clarified in the announcements for the performances.
