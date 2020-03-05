Theaters of Bishkek suspend performances due to coronavirus

The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev temporarily stops performances from March 10 to March 31, 2020. Theater’s page on Facebook says.

The performances were reportedly canceled on the basis of an order of the Ministry of Culture on temporary ban of cultural events.

Purchased tickets can be returned at the box office of the theater or used for other performances in April and May.

When applying to the box office, you must show an unused ticket, as well as identity document.

Performances of artists were also canceled at the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov. The information was confirmed at the theater.

All mass cultural events were banned in Kyrgyzstan yesterday at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of spread of coronavirus.