52-year-old man dies in traffic accident in Kemin district

A 52-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Chym-Korgon village, Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A MAN truck collided with a Mercedes-Benz passenger car on February 2 at about 19.45 on the 80th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway.

As a result, the man, 52, died at the scene, another person was injured.

Rescuers pulled the body out of the car and handed it over to police officers. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.