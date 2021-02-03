16:52
USD 84.80
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.12
English

52-year-old man dies in traffic accident in Kemin district

A 52-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in Chym-Korgon village, Kemin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A MAN truck collided with a Mercedes-Benz passenger car on February 2 at about 19.45 on the 80th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway.

As a result, the man, 52, died at the scene, another person was injured.

Rescuers pulled the body out of the car and handed it over to police officers. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.
link: https://24.kg/english/182190/
views: 105
Print
Related
21-year-old guy killed, 8 people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Minibus crashes into a tree in Tyup, one person killed, 9 injured
Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year
Three people injured in traffic accident in Osh city
Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Truck overturns on Bishkek-Osh highway
320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
Three people die in traffic accident in Nooken
Popular
Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek Opening of schools for offline education postponed in Bishkek
India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges India asks Kyrgyzstan to postpone on-campus classes at medical colleges
Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion Chief Spokesman for Sadyr Japarov detained for bribe extortion
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
3 February, Wednesday
16:17
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at court building in Bishkek Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at court bu...
15:56
New Adviser to President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov appointed
15:44
Candidate for post of Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan has criminal record
15:31
52-year-old man dies in traffic accident in Kemin district
15:04
Health and Social Development Ministries merged using experience of Russia