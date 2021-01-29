18:58
Expert: Kyrgyzstan is not able to build HES and create jobs

Expert Azamat Temirkulov believes that Kyrgyzstan will not be able to independently build a cascade of hydropower stations or create jobs for thousands of migrants. He stated it at the round table discussion «Kyrgyzstan after Presidential Elections.»

According to him, Sadyr Japarov, taking into account the most difficult economic situation in which Kyrgyzstan found itself, took upon himself a huge burden of promises which are obviously difficult to fulfill.

«We need a management team and money. Speaking at the inauguration, the newly elected president said that a cascade of hydropower stations would be built and promised to create thousands of jobs in order to return migrants. But Kyrgyzstan will not be able to realize any of this. This will require help of either an external player or international organizations. If he made the promise in all seriousness, then there is an agreement with some world or regional power that will help us realize this. If this is not the case, then the risks increase,» Azamat Temirkulov noted.

Other experts also supported him. Economist Kubat Umurzakov believes that this year will be very difficult and the main thing now is to revive the economy, but without scaring away investors and harassing businessmen.
