English

Largest job and career fair to be held in Bishkek

The largest job and career fair, timed to coincide with May 1, will be held in Bishkek. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will become a platform for job seekers and employers. The goal is to support citizens in their job search, increase their competitiveness in the labor market, and inform them about available educational and career opportunities.

According to the ministry, more than 40 companies have applied for participation, including Coca-Cola CJSC, Bishkeksut OJSC, Barkad LLC, Alfa Telecom CJSC, Sky Mobile CJSC, Hyatt Regency Bishkek, Eldik Bank, MBank, as well as Kyrgyz Temir Zholu State Enterprise, Tazalyk MP, and Zelenstroy MP.

The fair will present about 5,000 vacancies in Bishkek — from blue-collar jobs to office and IT positions. Master classes, games and quizzes are planned for young people and schoolchildren, as well as special consultations on internships and finding a first job.
