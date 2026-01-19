13:17
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market

As of January 1, 2026, there are 5,547 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported. The highest demand is for blue-collar positions.

The official unemployment rate in the country currently stands at 1.3 percent. The number of unemployed registered with employment services totals 56,500 people, of whom 38,100 are officially registered as unemployed. With the assistance of employment services, 17,454 people were placed in jobs in 2025.

Vacancies are available in the following professions:

  • Service sector — 1,296 positions:
  1. Preschool and school educators — 350
  2. Medical professionals (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital attendants) — 320
  3. Cashiers — 151
  4. Sales agents — 63
  5. State and municipal employees — 36
  6. Managers — 95
  7. Accountants — 150
  8. Lawyers — 24
  9. Economists — 40
  10. Administrators — 96
  11. Interns — 185
  12. Blue-collar workers — 4,251 positions
  13. Computer specialists — 253
  14. Cooks — 420
  15. Trade agents — 400
  16. Garment workers — 1,850
  17. Welders — 150
  18. Construction workers (drivers, mechanics, welders, carpenters, turners, fitters, concrete workers, and others) — 373
  19. Drivers — 1,000
  20. Service industry workers (hairdressers, manicurists, waiters, cosmetologists, couriers, cooks, confectioners, bakers, etc.) — 178

According to the National Statistical Committee, the average salary is: in the financial sector — 67,121 soms; in industry — 66,990 soms; in transport sector — 58,657 soms; in construction — 57,472 soms; in trade — 47,125 soms; in agriculture — 33,462 soms; in the service sector — 29,679 soms; in healthcare and social services — 28,082 soms; in education — 27,054 soms; in culture — 24,861 soms.

More detailed information on employment opportunities can be obtained from local employment service offices.
link: https://24.kg/english/358366/
views: 149
Print
Related
Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis work in Korea under EPS program
229,200 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan in first nine months of 2025
Permissible physical load limits for women, workers under 18 approved
Kyrgyzstanis can find employment in 29 countries — Bakyt Darmankul uulu
Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
Over 8,000 vacancies: Labor Ministry names most in-demand professions
Foreigners in Bishkek attempt to illegally send Kyrgyzstanis to work in Europe
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
19 January, Monday
12:57
Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol city Compliance with state language law inspected in Karakol...
12:25
Kyrgyzstan among top five countries in domestic film production per capita
12:17
Kyrgyzstan enters 2026 as EAEU leader in construction growth
12:05
More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market
11:02
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan