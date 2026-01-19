More than 5,500 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan’s labor market

As of January 1, 2026, there are 5,547 job vacancies available in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported. The highest demand is for blue-collar positions.

The official unemployment rate in the country currently stands at 1.3 percent. The number of unemployed registered with employment services totals 56,500 people, of whom 38,100 are officially registered as unemployed. With the assistance of employment services, 17,454 people were placed in jobs in 2025.

Vacancies are available in the following professions:

Service sector — 1,296 positions:

Preschool and school educators — 350 Medical professionals (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital attendants) — 320 Cashiers — 151 Sales agents — 63 State and municipal employees — 36 Managers — 95 Accountants — 150 Lawyers — 24 Economists — 40 Administrators — 96 Interns — 185 Blue-collar workers — 4,251 positions Computer specialists — 253 Cooks — 420 Trade agents — 400 Garment workers — 1,850 Welders — 150 Construction workers (drivers, mechanics, welders, carpenters, turners, fitters, concrete workers, and others) — 373 Drivers — 1,000 Service industry workers (hairdressers, manicurists, waiters, cosmetologists, couriers, cooks, confectioners, bakers, etc.) — 178

According to the National Statistical Committee, the average salary is: in the financial sector — 67,121 soms; in industry — 66,990 soms; in transport sector — 58,657 soms; in construction — 57,472 soms; in trade — 47,125 soms; in agriculture — 33,462 soms; in the service sector — 29,679 soms; in healthcare and social services — 28,082 soms; in education — 27,054 soms; in culture — 24,861 soms.

More detailed information on employment opportunities can be obtained from local employment service offices.