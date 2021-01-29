Ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev arrested for two months

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was arrested for two months. He will be kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) until March 26.

The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Lawyer of the former head of the Cabinet of Ministers asked to place him under house arrest. Leaving the deliberation room, the judge granted the request of the investigator of the SCNS Anti-Corruption Service.

The ex-prime minister is accused of illegal enrichment. In addition, according to the investigation, Abylgaziev, being Prime Minister, signed a decree according to which Kumtor Gold Company was additionally provided with territories for geological exploration and gold mining. The total area of ​​the mine more than doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a conservation area.