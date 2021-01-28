19:57
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Share of national currencies in mutual EAEU settlements grows by 10% for 6 years

Share of national currencies in mutual settlements in the Eurasian Economic Union is 73 percent to date. It has grown by 10 percent for six years. Evgeny Vinokurov, Chief Economist at the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, announced today at an online presentation of an analytical report.

According to him, there is growth potential. The rest of the settlements can be also made in national currencies, having achieved success in de-dollarization. There are growth points in the use of national currencies, primarily the ruble and tenge, for settlements with third countries outside the EAEU. Already now, every third transaction with Turkey and every fifth import transaction with India are in rubles. Less success is observed in trade with China, but there is growth potential.

«Why these countries? Import into the EAEU is important for them. We have a sufficiently strong competitive position in trade, a negotiating position. A significant part of imports can be converted into settlements in the national currencies of the Union states. There are such growth points outside the EAEU as well. In addition to the ruble, tenge is also growing quite significantly. It is used in settlements with Russia, in 19 percent of settlements with Kyrgyzstan. We believe that there is a potential for growth of tenge as the economic integration with Uzbekistan deepens,» Evgeny Vinokurov said.

At the same time, experts believe that further strengthening of potential for use of national currencies in settlements in the EAEU can be achieved by combining two packages of measures. Macroeconomic and credit stability should be the basis for the fact that exporters, importers and all market participants find it interesting and profitable to service their flows in national currencies. In addition, there should be a package of government policy measures aimed at making it as comfortable for the market participants as possible.
link: https://24.kg/english/181571/
views: 115
Print
Related
EEC files case against Alcon group for violation of competition rules
Member of Parliament urges to solve problems with crossing EAEU borders
EAEU creates conditions for common jewelry market
Kazakhstan offers to create joint ventures, digitalization in EAEU
Agreement on pension provision of EAEU workers enters into force
Travel without COVID-19 app could be launched in EAEU in 2021
EAEU countries to adopt all agreed acts by the end of 2020
EAEU countries detailize requirements for drug safety assessment
EAEU to develop new standards
EAEU to have system for using national currencies in transactions
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
18:40
Share of national currencies in mutual EAEU settlements grows by 10% for 6 years Share of national currencies in mutual EAEU settlements...
18:03
Two-thirds of young Kyrgyzstanis find climate change a global emergency
17:52
Rally at Philharmonic Hall: Abdil Segizbaev's wife released
15:32
Sadyr Japarov to work in Government House on Old Square
15:21
Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus