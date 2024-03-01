19:14
USD 89.42
EUR 96.93
RUB 0.98
English

Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system

Graphic symbol of the national currency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the som, has been introduced into the Unicode standard (International Organization for Standardization). The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The graphic symbol of Kyrgyz som has been introduced into the Microsoft Windows operating system starting with Microsoft Windows 11 (including Microsoft Office and all standard Microsoft products included in the operating system, or additionally installed software in the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system) and further in all subsequent releases.

To display the graphic symbol of the som on the screen, you need to select the Kyrgyz language in the language panel parameters and use the combination «right Alt+9» on the keyboard.

The graphic symbol of the official currency of Kyrgyzstan appeared back in 2017. Then work began on introducing it into the Unicode standard.
link: https://24.kg/english/288092/
views: 172
Print
Related
All banks set ruble selling rate slightly above Kyrgyz som
Kyrgyz commercial banks to be able to participate in currency trading in Russia
Number of loans in national currency grows in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy proposes to conduct all monetary transactions in republic in soms
Volume of loans in national currency growing in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov congratulates on anniversary of Kyrgyz som
Akylbek Japarov: Som has become a symbol of economic independence
Regulators do not pedal switch to single EAEU currency
CIS countries actively switch to national currencies in mutual settlements
Over 75 percent of settlements in EAEU made in national currency
Popular
Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation Ozon and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan agree on cooperation
Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023 Bishkek HPP generates 13 percent of all electricity in country in 2023
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region
1 March, Friday
17:42
Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operati...
16:54
Head of Cabinet announces support of president's reforms by population
16:42
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to open Bedel checkpoint and new highway
16:28
American movie director holds workshop for emerging filmmakers in Kyrgyzstan
16:19
Mayor of Bishkek to approve budget and tariffs himself