Symbol of som introduced into Microsoft Windows operating system

Graphic symbol of the national currency of the Kyrgyz Republic, the som, has been introduced into the Unicode standard (International Organization for Standardization). The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The graphic symbol of Kyrgyz som has been introduced into the Microsoft Windows operating system starting with Microsoft Windows 11 (including Microsoft Office and all standard Microsoft products included in the operating system, or additionally installed software in the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system) and further in all subsequent releases.

To display the graphic symbol of the som on the screen, you need to select the Kyrgyz language in the language panel parameters and use the combination «right Alt+9» on the keyboard.

The graphic symbol of the official currency of Kyrgyzstan appeared back in 2017. Then work began on introducing it into the Unicode standard.