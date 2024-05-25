Cars with fake license plates imported from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan

South-Western Customs revealed the facts of illegal import of cars. The press service of the Customs Service reported.

According to it, two cars Honda Fit, made in 2008, under the control of two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were checked at the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border.

When the documents were checked, it was established that the owners of the cars were other citizens. The cars were imported into Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan via Uzbekistan.

They were delivered to the customs territory of the EAEU using false registration license plates and vehicle registration certificates. The amount of damage to the state budget reached 861,454 soms.

The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region.