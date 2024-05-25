16:20
USD 87.96
EUR 95.21
RUB 0.97
English

Cars with fake license plates imported from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan

South-Western Customs revealed the facts of illegal import of cars. The press service of the Customs Service reported.

According to it, two cars Honda Fit, made in 2008, under the control of two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were checked at the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border.

When the documents were checked, it was established that the owners of the cars were other citizens. The cars were imported into Kyrgyzstan from Kazakhstan via Uzbekistan.

They were delivered to the customs territory of the EAEU using false registration license plates and vehicle registration certificates. The amount of damage to the state budget reached 861,454 soms.

The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the prosecutor’s office of Osh region.
link: https://24.kg/english/295002/
views: 234
Print
Related
Smuggling of eight Honda cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Cars worth 107.8 million soms to be purchased for bailiff, enforcement services
Cars worth 4.1 million soms transferred to state in Batken
Bishkek Patrol Service receives new cars
Police officers of Naryn region receive new service cars
Bishkek City Hall buys ten tow trucks
Illegal legalization of more than 1,000 cars revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented
107 ambulances, medical transport handed over to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Work on detection of cars without catalytic converters to be stepped up
Popular
Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings Moody's improves outlook on Kyrgyzstan's credit ratings
Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek Passengers and employees evacuated again from Manas airport in Bishkek
Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border Citizens of Pakistan try to illegally cross Kyrgyz-Kazakh border
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
25 May, Saturday
15:02
Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presidential lyceum Sadyr Japarov has lunch with students of Akylman presi...
14:17
Preparations for Olympic Games in Paris discussed in Bishkek
13:01
National Commission proposes to fine those who do not speak Kyrgyz language
10:22
Employees of Natural Resources Ministry seize another golden eagle
10:16
Kyrgyzstan exports 2.11 tons of gold in January - March