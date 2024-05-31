Customs officers prevent illegal import of cars into Kyrgyzstan

Fact of illegal import of cars was revealed in Batken region. The press service of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, a Toyota Alphard car, driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, was checked on the territory of Kyzyl-Kya — Avtodorozhny point of preliminary customs procedures.

During the inspection, a discrepancy was found between the identification numbers (VIN) on the body and under the windshield with the number indicated in the car’s registration certificate, and Armenian license plates were found in the cabin.

According to the data provided by Unaa state institution of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, there is no information on car registration according to the above data. The amount of damage caused to the state budget reached 668,607 soms.

The collected materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region for legal assessment.