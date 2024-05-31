14:57
USD 87.70
EUR 94.85
RUB 0.98
English

Customs officers prevent illegal import of cars into Kyrgyzstan

Fact of illegal import of cars was revealed in Batken region. The press service of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, a Toyota Alphard car, driven by a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, was checked on the territory of Kyzyl-Kya — Avtodorozhny point of preliminary customs procedures.

During the inspection, a discrepancy was found between the identification numbers (VIN) on the body and under the windshield with the number indicated in the car’s registration certificate, and Armenian license plates were found in the cabin.

According to the data provided by Unaa state institution of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, there is no information on car registration according to the above data. The amount of damage caused to the state budget reached 668,607 soms.

The collected materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region for legal assessment.
link: https://24.kg/english/295508/
views: 155
Print
Related
Cars with fake license plates imported from Kazakhstan into Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of eight Honda cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of 7 cars with fake license plates into Uzbekistan prevented
Customs officers prevent import of 10 garbage trucks with violations
SCNS reveals established scheme for smuggling of vehicles from Abkhazia
Over 30 vehicles stolen abroad smuggled into Kyrgyzstan for three years
52 vehicles smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Customs officers reveal scheme of illegal import of vehicles into Kyrgyzstan
Smuggling of nine right-hand drive cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of four cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change
World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
31 May, Friday
14:26
Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for...
14:16
13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained
12:45
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
12:33
World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project
12:23
Customs officers prevent illegal import of cars into Kyrgyzstan