Smuggling of eight Honda cars into Kyrgyzstan prevented

An attempt to smuggle cars into Kyrgyzstan was stopped. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the state committee, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan and his accomplices, using false documents for eight cars, tried to cross the state border through Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint with further legalization and sale of cars in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS initiated a criminal case on the fact of using knowingly false documents.

The citizen was placed in the temporary detention center of the Karakol Department of Internal Affairs. Measures to identify other persons involved in the crime continue.
