11:49
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

21-year-old guy killed, 8 people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region

A 21-year-old guy was killed, eight more people were injured in a traffic accident in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

BMW 525 and Subaru Legacy cars collided on January 26 at about 11:40 pm on the 11th kilometer of Karakol — Bokonbaevo — Balykchy road. As a result, the guy, 21, died at the scene and eight people received various injuries.

The injured were taken to the regional hospital. The body of the deceased was handed over to police officers.
link: https://24.kg/english/181323/
views: 87
Print
Related
Minibus crashes into a tree in Tyup, one person killed, 9 injured
Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year
Three people injured in traffic accident in Osh city
Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Truck overturns on Bishkek-Osh highway
320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Bishkek
One person killed, four more injured in traffic accident in Jalal-Abad
Three people die in traffic accident in Nooken
Advisor to governor sentenced to 3 years in jail for fatal traffic accident
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100 million...
11:28
Kyrgyzstani robs partner of almost 500,000 rubles in Yekaterinburg
11:12
21-year-old guy killed, 8 people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
10:56
SCNS tells about detention of ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev
10:46
Deputies to approve PM, Government after inauguration of president