21-year-old guy killed, 8 people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region

A 21-year-old guy was killed, eight more people were injured in a traffic accident in Issyk- Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

BMW 525 and Subaru Legacy cars collided on January 26 at about 11:40 pm on the 11th kilometer of Karakol — Bokonbaevo — Balykchy road. As a result, the guy, 21, died at the scene and eight people received various injuries.

The injured were taken to the regional hospital. The body of the deceased was handed over to police officers.