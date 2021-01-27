11:49
SCNS tells about detention of ex-PM Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Press center of the state committee reported.

Being the Prime Minister, Abylgaziev signed a decree, according to which Kumtor Gold Company was additionally provided with territory for geological exploration and gold mining. The total area of ​​the mine doubled and reached 26,300 hectares, including several glaciers and a protected area.

«Earlier, there was a government decree that banned expansion of the mine area in order to preserve the unique natural complexes, biological and landscape diversity and species of flora and fauna included in the Endangered Species List. Development of this territory will lead to severe environmental consequences for the fauna and flora of the biosphere zone of Issyk-Kul, may disrupt the country’s hydropower system,» the State Committee for National Security said.

In addition, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, working in the civil service, illegally increased his assets, several times exceeding his official income. To legalize them, he bought expensive cars and real estate in Bishkek, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, and also made financial investments in construction of multi-apartment elite houses.

«Straw persons were registered as owners of all these assets,» the SCNS said.
