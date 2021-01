Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was detained. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The former head of the Cabinet of Ministers was detained within a criminal case on illegal enrichment. He was summoned for questioning yesterday, after which he was handed a notice of suspicion.

In addition, it is known that Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev is involved in a case related to Kumtor mine.

Details of the criminal case have not yet been reported.