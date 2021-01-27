State Secretary of Transport Ministry taken into custody again

State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, Ermek Mamyrkaliev, was again placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Bishkek City Court yesterday.

Earlier, Ermek Mamyrkaliev partially compensated for the damage to the state.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport was detained on January 8. He is suspected of corruption. According to the investigation, in 2018, hardware and software systems were installed to control the receipt of fees for travel through the tunnels at Sosnovka and Kara-Kul checkpoints on Bishkek — Osh highway. Its employees were supposed to accept payments at the established rates for domestic, foreign and heavy vehicles. However, under the auspices of the officials of the Ministry of Transport, they made incorrect changes to the system, thereby embezzling the money.