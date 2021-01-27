10:12
USD 84.80
EUR 102.93
RUB 1.12
English

State Secretary of Transport Ministry taken into custody again

State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, Ermek Mamyrkaliev, was again placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Bishkek City Court yesterday.

Earlier, Ermek Mamyrkaliev partially compensated for the damage to the state.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport was detained on January 8. He is suspected of corruption. According to the investigation, in 2018, hardware and software systems were installed to control the receipt of fees for travel through the tunnels at Sosnovka and Kara-Kul checkpoints on Bishkek — Osh highway. Its employees were supposed to accept payments at the established rates for domestic, foreign and heavy vehicles. However, under the auspices of the officials of the Ministry of Transport, they made incorrect changes to the system, thereby embezzling the money.
link: https://24.kg/english/181298/
views: 65
Print
Related
Russian Ambassador comments on scandal around Spekulyant warehouses
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling
Corruption schemes revealed in construction of residential buildings in Bishkek
Ministry of Transport official caught in illicit enrichment
Ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev placed under house arrest
Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested
Co-owner of Navat restaurant chain Sergei Ostretsov detained in Bishkek
Crime boss nicknamed Karyshkyr detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains ex-head of Financial Police Department for illicit enrichment
Detained activist Melis Aspekov refuses to give testimony
Popular
Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek Patrol police inspectors arrest robbery suspects in Bishkek
Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total 93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan
27 January, Wednesday
10:06
Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announces victory over coronavirus in Ta...
10:00
SCNS summons Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev for interrogation
09:53
State Secretary of Transport Ministry taken into custody again
09:47
Business Ombudsman and Economy Ministry ink Memorandum of Cooperation
09:36
Air pollution in Bishkek remains hazardous to health
26 January, Tuesday
20:17
Kursan Asanov detained on suspicion of seizure of Interior Ministry building
20:07
Large screen installed on Ala-Too square to broadcast inauguration
19:58
Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover 6 months of imports
19:49
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov to take place without media due to COVID-19