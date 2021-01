State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan Ermek Mamyrkaliev was detained in Bishkek. Financial Police informed 24.kg news agency.

The official was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

«Earlier the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes detained 27 officials within a criminal case on the fact of corruption schemes on Bishkek — Osh highway,» the Financial Police said.