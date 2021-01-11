State Secretary of Transport Ministry compensates part of damage to state

State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Ermek Mamyrkaliev, detained on suspicion of corruption, pleaded guilty. The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes reported.

During the pre-trial proceedings on January 9, Ermek Mamyrkaliev voluntarily compensated part of the damage caused to the state in the amount of 2,500,000 soms. On the same day, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed him under house arrest.

«About 30 officials of various ranks have been prosecuted within the framework of the pre-trial proceedings by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. Damage under this corruption scheme amounted to 20 million soms, almost the entire amount of which was reimbursed by the Financial Police.

«Investigation on the pre-trial proceedings is at the completion stage,» the Financial Police said.

Ermek Mamyrkaliev was detained on January 8. He is suspected of corruption. According to the investigation, in 2018, hardware and software systems were installed to control the receipt of fees for travel through the tunnels at Sosnovka and Kara-Kul checkpoints on Bishkek — Osh highway. Its employees were supposed to accept payment at the established rates for domestic, foreign and heavy vehicles. However, under the auspices of the officials of the Ministry of Transport, they made incorrect changes to the system, thereby embezzling money.