Mass riots: House arrest of Kursan Asanov extended until 2021

Pre-trial restraint of the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov has been extended. His lawyer Chynara Dzhakupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, by the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, his house arrest was extended until February 6, 2021.

«I stated in court that my client needed to travel outside the capital. However, the court referred to the fact that the investigating body, that is, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has such powers. The latter shifts the responsibility to the court,» Chynara Dzhakupbekova said.

Kursan Asanov is a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of abuse of office after the events in Koi-Tash village, and also on the fact of mass riots after the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan.