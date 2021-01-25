Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus

Acting Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatyana Golikova. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

Elvira Surabaldieva noted that Kyrgyzstan highly appreciates the strategic nature of the Kyrgyz-Russian partnership and is aimed at further strengthening multifaceted ties with the Russian Federation. She thanked the Russian side for its support and humanitarian assistance in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the social sphere. They discussed the epidemiological situation in the two countries and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the new strain of COVID-19, issues of vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection, as well as further interaction of the Ministries of Health of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.