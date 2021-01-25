18:21
Inspector of South-West Customs detained for smuggling

Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for Osh city detained an inspector of Dostuk customs point of the South-West Customs on the fact of smuggling of goods. Press service of the Financial Police of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«In December last year, employees of the Financial Police detained a DAF truck in Osh city, transporting consumer goods, which the Dostuk customs officers let into the territory of Kyrgyzstan without customs clearance and without paying customs duties. As a result, the state budget did not receive customs payments and fees in the amount of more than 700,000 soms,» the Financial Police reported.

The customs officer was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Osh city on January 21. The damage caused to the state has been compensated. An investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/181120/
views: 77
