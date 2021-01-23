Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA

U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled his national strategy to boost the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, including making the coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travelers coming from overseas. Foreign media report.

«In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America,» Biden said at a White House event.

The U.S. President also signed a decree: the migration authorities must stop attempts to expel from the country the people who came to the United States as children with their illegal immigrant parents. «The Trump administration had been trying for four years to get rid of this initiative of Barack Obama, known as the DACA program, although it was ultimately defeated in the courts,» the statement says.

Earlier the U.S. President Joe Biden removed proclamation 9983 visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan.