11:30
USD 84.77
EUR 103.24
RUB 1.14
English

Joe Biden announces new rules for people entering USA

U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled his national strategy to boost the fight against the raging COVID-19 pandemic, including making the coronavirus test followed by quarantine mandatory for all travelers coming from overseas. Foreign media report.

«In addition to wearing masks, everyone flying to the United States from another country will need to test before they get on that plane, before they depart, and quarantine when they arrive in America,» Biden said at a White House event.

The U.S. President also signed a decree: the migration authorities must stop attempts to expel from the country the people who came to the United States as children with their illegal immigrant parents. «The Trump administration had been trying for four years to get rid of this initiative of Barack Obama, known as the DACA program, although it was ultimately defeated in the courts,» the statement says.

Earlier the U.S. President Joe Biden removed proclamation 9983 visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/180973/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan congratulates Joe Biden on taking office as U.S. President
U.S. President Joe Biden removes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan
State Duma Chairman: USA should learn from Kyrgyzstan how to hold elections
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get new equipment for COVID-19 testing
MFA: New government of Kyrgyzstan wages unprecedented fight against corruption
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Pakistan beaten at ZIL ski resort in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for free
Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan Creator of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V - native of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested Kyrgyz women forced into prostitution in Turkey, suspects arrested
23 January, Saturday
11:17
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:14
1,695 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 248 - in serious condition
11:10
Two patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
93 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 83,796 in total
11:04
Russia ready to start work on modernization of tax system of Kyrgyzstan