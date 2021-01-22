11:18
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

Batyraliev: It is impossible to reorganize healthcare during pandemic

It is impossible to reorganize the healthcare system during the emergency situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ex-Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Talantbek Batyraliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet. «The doctors are tired, they are demoralized. The promised compensation was not paid; the infrastructure was not created. There is this reform now. Many may simply quit their jobs or go abroad. It seems that the fight against the pandemic in the Kyrgyz Republic has receded into the background, everyone got used to deaths, and planned, current patients have been abandoned at all,» Talantbek Batyraliev said.

Related news
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans another optimization
He added that judging by clinical course, COVID-19 is a multidisciplinary, multisystemic disease. «Many die from concomitant diseases. If a person has a heart disease, a cardiologist should treat him, but there are no cardiologists in the infectious diseases hospital. Others have kidney pains, headaches. Such patients with coronavirus should not be treated by a resident physician, but by a specialist. From the very beginning, I am against such treatment as in the Kyrgyz Republic. There should be a multifunctional treatment of COVID-19 patients,» Talantbek Batyraliev stressed.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to merge, combine territorial centers of family medicine with territorial hospitals, family doctors’ groups, dental clinics and other institutions. The regional and city centers for disease prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will be reorganized in a similar way.
link: https://24.kg/english/180841/
views: 93
Print
Related
Constitutional reform in Kyrgyzstan: Work of commission to be broadcast live
No budget cuts in health care system planned in Kyrgyzstan in 2021
COVID-19 could undermine progress in education and healthcare
Kyrgyz healthcare system needs 220 medical ventilators
President promises doctors to solve healthcare system problems
Online platform on healthcare needs launched in Kyrgyzstan
About 2,932 pharmaceutical organizations operate in Kyrgyzstan
Health care needs of 1.3 bln soms not included into Kyrgyzstan’s budget for 2020
Most healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan over 30 years old
Health Ministry to create electronic register of patients with mental disorders
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
10:59
Pur-Pur cafe burns down in Bishkek Pur-Pur cafe burns down in Bishkek
10:55
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 97.4 million people globally
10:43
Batyraliev: It is impossible to reorganize healthcare during pandemic
10:26
United Kingdom congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his election
09:59
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan