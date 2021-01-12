17:04
USD 83.19
EUR 101.39
RUB 1.12
English

Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans another optimization

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to carry out another optimization of healthcare institutions. Press center of the ministry reported.

The issue was discussed at a weekly working brief meeting with participation of all heads of healthcare organizations of the republic. The head of the ministry, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, noted that work on optimization is being carried out as part of the implementation of the program of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for the protection of public health and development of the healthcare system for 2019-2030 «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country.»

In particular, it is proposed to merge, join territorial centers of family medicine with territorial hospitals, family doctors’ groups, dental clinics and other institutions. The Regional and City Centers for Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will be reorganized in a similar way.

«The analysis showed that almost all territorial hospitals and Family Medicine Centers of the republic are located on the same territory, there is a duplication of functions, incomplete use of laboratory and diagnostic equipment. These measures are aimed at the development of an integrated system for providing services, which will give patients an opportunity to receive them in one healthcare organization (preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic). In addition, it will optimize the allocation and use of human, financial and material resources at all levels of the healthcare system. The saved funds will be used to solve more pressing problems of the healthcare system. I would especially like to note that none of the practical medical workers will be left without work. The job cut will affect the administrative and managerial staff,» the minister said.
link: https://24.kg/english/179721/
views: 47
Print
Related
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan signs unprofitable contract for over $ 1 million
Ministry of Health to spend almost 50 million soms on purchase of ventilators
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan
Health Minister asks political forces not to interfere with work of doctors
Health Ministry: Mortality statistics indicated in New York Times are incorrect
Ministry of Health asks citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling
Health Ministry not able to control sale of antibiotics without prescriptions
Kyrgyzstan develops new program on protection of public health
New treatment gives hope to TB patients in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets 5 hemodialysis machines
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
12 January, Tuesday
16:56
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans another optimization Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans another optimiza...
16:12
Head of Regional Department of Social Fund detained for bribery
15:49
Supreme Court upholds verdict of ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh
15:41
Documents for American Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 offered to Kyrgyzstan
15:06
EU welcomes well-administered presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan