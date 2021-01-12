Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans another optimization

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan plans to carry out another optimization of healthcare institutions. Press center of the ministry reported.

The issue was discussed at a weekly working brief meeting with participation of all heads of healthcare organizations of the republic. The head of the ministry, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, noted that work on optimization is being carried out as part of the implementation of the program of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for the protection of public health and development of the healthcare system for 2019-2030 «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country.»

In particular, it is proposed to merge, join territorial centers of family medicine with territorial hospitals, family doctors’ groups, dental clinics and other institutions. The Regional and City Centers for Disease Prevention and the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance will be reorganized in a similar way.

«The analysis showed that almost all territorial hospitals and Family Medicine Centers of the republic are located on the same territory, there is a duplication of functions, incomplete use of laboratory and diagnostic equipment. These measures are aimed at the development of an integrated system for providing services, which will give patients an opportunity to receive them in one healthcare organization (preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic). In addition, it will optimize the allocation and use of human, financial and material resources at all levels of the healthcare system. The saved funds will be used to solve more pressing problems of the healthcare system. I would especially like to note that none of the practical medical workers will be left without work. The job cut will affect the administrative and managerial staff,» the minister said.