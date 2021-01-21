Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested

Dyikanbai Daminov, former General Director of Oshelectro OJSC, was detained on suspicion of extortion of a bribe of 1 million soms. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan (Financial Police) reported.

The head of one of the closed joint-stock companies, who reported the extortion, applied to the Financial Police for taking action.

«It has been established that representatives of the company earlier turned to Oshelectro OJSC with a demand to pay off the debt in the amount of about 6 million soms for the work done on the tender, after that the then director of Oshelectro demanded to transfer 1 million soms to his personal bank account as a bribe, » the state service reported.

The former General Director of Oshelectro OJSC was detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek on January 20.