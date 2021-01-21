Ex- General Director of Oshelectro Dyikanbai Daminov arrested

Dyikanbai Daminov, former General Director of Oshelectro OJSC, was detained on suspicion of extortion of a bribe of 1 million soms. Press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan (Financial Police) reported.
The head of one of the closed joint-stock companies, who reported the extortion, applied to the Financial Police for taking action.
«It has been established that representatives of the company earlier turned to Oshelectro OJSC with a demand to pay off the debt in the amount of about 6 million soms for the work done on the tender, after that the then director of Oshelectro demanded to transfer 1 million soms to his personal bank account as a bribe, » the state service reported.