Acting PM: Automation of Tax and Customs Services will be completed

«The process of automation of the Tax and Customs Services in transportation of goods will be completed,» the acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Artem Novikov, said at a meeting on elimination of smuggling schemes in moving goods and vehicles across the state border of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, Tunduk state-owned enterprise is working to provide information support for the entire process at the checkpoints. There is progress. A situation center was opened, an electronic database of daily records of the movement of goods was formed. However, all these components are not interconnected.

Therefore, a unified database of all incoming information is being created, including a vehicle license plate recognition system, a control system for the Customs, Tax and Border Services, Betamont system, video cameras installed within Safe City project, a system for tracking goods movement and placement in warehouses, a system of information exchange with other states.

«Monitoring of the entire process of goods movement will be integrated. Corruption schemes during the movement of goods will be eliminated, and the process of automation of the Tax and Customs Services will be brought to a logical end,» Artem Novikov noted.

Acting head of Government instructed to connect three checkpoints Irkeshtam, Torugart and Dostuk on the external border by the end of the month, as well as all checkpoints on the border of the Eurasian Economic Union. Tunduk state enterprise was instructed to ensure completion of the information system with inclusion of an analytical platform and a system of risks of detection of unaccounted goods within two months.