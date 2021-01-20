11:57
Crime boss nicknamed Karyshkyr detained in Bishkek

Crime boss Mursalym Umyrzakov was detained in Bishkek. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

He was reportedly detained by officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). The press center of the committee does not comment on detention of the crime boss.

Mursalym Umyrzakov is known in criminal rings as Karyshkyr (wolf).

Mursalym Umyrzakov was convicted in 2010 for theft. The Naryn City Court released him on parole in December 2012 with the remaining jail term 1 year and 5 months.

In May 2013, Umyrzakov disappeared and was put on the wanted list. In November of the same year, he was detained in Russia and taken to Bishkek to serve his sentence. Taking into account the unserved jail term, Umyrzakov was transferred to penal institution No. 24 in Naryn city. He was detained in Moscow and taken to Bishkek in 2015.
