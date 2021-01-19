14:34
USD 84.61
EUR 102.12
RUB 1.14
English

At least 53,500 students return to schools in Bishkek

More than 53,500 students went to schools in Bishkek on the first day of resumption of the educational process. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reports.

According to its data, 3,680 students of 4 parallels — the first, fifth, ninth, and eleventh grades — continue online education.

More than 6,000 teachers conducted lessons in both traditional and online modes according to the schedule.

«As of today, all 97 schools and 87 kindergartens are provided with disinfectants in sufficient quantity, the Education Department allocated approximately 6,8 million soms on purchase of the protection means, » the City Hall noted.

The City Hall assures that all sanitary and epidemiological standards are being followed in all educational organizations and filters were organized at their entrances: the disinfection mats were laid; assigned school employees measure the kids’ temperature and keep the health logs of each class individually. Elbow sanitizer dispensers were installed in the corridors and classrooms, class schedules were drawn up taking into account the anti-epidemiological requirements, the children learn in two shifts.

«Homeroom teachers can contact parents with a request to provide their children with a mask, individual antiseptic. We hope that the parents understand that a small personal sanitizer and a mask are both personal hygiene items like a toothbrush or a comb,» the City Hall added.

The municipality reminds that collection of money in the educational facilities is strictly forbidden.

Education in the traditional format resumed for the students of the first, fifth, ninth, and eleventh grades, while the others continue their education online.
link: https://24.kg/english/180439/
views: 112
Print
Related
Schools to return to distance learning in case of spread of new COVID-19 strain
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek schools to begin gradually returning to offline work from January 18
At least 2,100 schools resume work in traditional mode in Kyrgyzstan
School to be built from lightweight structures in Chon-Talaa village
Not all foreign medical students support online education
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
School for 225 pupils to be built in Chechme border village
Schools in regions of Kyrgyzstan getting ready for opening after winter break
Popular
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine One person killed in explosion at Kadamdzhai mine
Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival Kyrgyz film director named best at Indian Film Festival
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev writes his first book in prison
19 January, Tuesday
14:09
CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgy...
13:49
Oshelectro inflicts damage of over 30 mln soms on state budget
13:41
At least 53,500 students return to schools in Bishkek
12:17
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
12:08
1,700 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 257 - in serious condition