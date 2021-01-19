At least 53,500 students return to schools in Bishkek

More than 53,500 students went to schools in Bishkek on the first day of resumption of the educational process. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reports.

According to its data, 3,680 students of 4 parallels — the first, fifth, ninth, and eleventh grades — continue online education.

More than 6,000 teachers conducted lessons in both traditional and online modes according to the schedule.

«As of today, all 97 schools and 87 kindergartens are provided with disinfectants in sufficient quantity, the Education Department allocated approximately 6,8 million soms on purchase of the protection means, » the City Hall noted.

The City Hall assures that all sanitary and epidemiological standards are being followed in all educational organizations and filters were organized at their entrances: the disinfection mats were laid; assigned school employees measure the kids’ temperature and keep the health logs of each class individually. Elbow sanitizer dispensers were installed in the corridors and classrooms, class schedules were drawn up taking into account the anti-epidemiological requirements, the children learn in two shifts.

«Homeroom teachers can contact parents with a request to provide their children with a mask, individual antiseptic. We hope that the parents understand that a small personal sanitizer and a mask are both personal hygiene items like a toothbrush or a comb,» the City Hall added.

The municipality reminds that collection of money in the educational facilities is strictly forbidden.

