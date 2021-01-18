Three bags of stones with gold: Illegal cargo detained in Naryn region

Citizens were detained in Naryn district of Kyrgyzstan for illegal transportation of stones containing gold. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Naryn region reported.

An UAZ vehicle was stopped on January 16 at 5.50 am. Three bags of stones containing gold particles were found during the check and confiscated from residents of Naryn district. It turned out later that the stones were illegally taken from Kol-Tor area on Solton-Sary pasture.

The UAZ was driven by a 23-year-old resident of Emgekchil village, Naryn region. There were four guys — two 22-year-olds and two 21-year-olds in the vehicle.

This fact was registered. The necessary examinations have been commissioned.