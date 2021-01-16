13:00
USD 84.48
EUR 102.48
RUB 1.15
English

SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Duishon Torokulov was detained in the framework of a criminal case on corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov
The member of Parliament was detained the day before after active search activities. Another member of the criminal group Dzhantai Shamenov was detained on the territory of Chui region together with him.

«By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Duishon Torokulov was placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for two months. Dzhantai Shamenov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180217/
views: 93
Print
Related
SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov
SCNS summons deputy Duishon Torokulov for interrogation
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan arrests mob boss nicknamed Altukha
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan digitizes documents related to Stalin’s repressions
State Secretary of Transport Ministry Ermek Mamyrkaliev detained in Bishkek
Personnel of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan switch to heavy security
Ex-vice mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov detained
Head of Traffic Safety Department for Chui region detained in Bishkek
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
Head of Bishkekglavarkhitektura Askhat Tuleberdiev detained
Popular
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain
Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan Universities, colleges to switch to blended form of education in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher Deputy PM: COVID-19 death toll in Kyrgyzstan is much higher
16 January, Saturday
12:23
Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo housing estate in Bishkek Highest air pollution level registered in Ak-Orgo housi...
12:15
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy
12:07
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
11:53
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 93.7 million people globally
11:38
No new cases of COVID-19 in health workers registered in Kyrgyzstan for 3 days