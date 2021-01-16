SCNS of Kyrgyzstan tells about arrest of parliamentary deputy

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Duishon Torokulov was detained in the framework of a criminal case on corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news SCNS detains deputy Duishon Torokulov

The member of Parliament was detained the day before after active search activities. Another member of the criminal group Dzhantai Shamenov was detained on the territory of Chui region together with him.

«By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Duishon Torokulov was placed in the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for two months. Dzhantai Shamenov was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security,» the state committee said.