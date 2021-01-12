17:04
Supreme Court upholds verdict of ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh

Trial of criminal case against the ex-head of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Abdilat Kaparov, continues in Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, Sooronbai and Asylbek Jeenbekov were summoned to the courtroom. However, they did not appear in court today. The interests of the ex-president and his brother are represented by lawyers Jyrgalbek Babaev and Valerian Vakhitov.

The defendant’s lawyers asked to send the criminal case against Abdilat Kaparov for retrial to the first instance. The defense of Asylbek Jeenbekov asked to leave the sentences in force.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judges refused to grant the motion of Abdilat Kaparov’s lawyers. They upheld all previous sentences.

Sooronbai and Asylbek Jeenbekov filed a lawsuit against the police officer for the protection of honor and dignity and won. Kaparov could not immediately pay 250,000 soms, as a result, he was imprisoned for four years for failure to comply with the court decision.
