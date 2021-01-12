14:01
Graffiti on waste disposal topic appears in Naryn city

Graffiti dedicated to waste disposal appeared in Naryn city. Photo of the work was published in social media by DOXA art group.

«The picture is dedicated to the correct disposal of waste and their further sorting to preserve the health and well-being of the city. In the near future, a center for collection of raw materials (cardboard, paper, plastic, glass, metal) will be opened in the school building on which the graffiti was painted, which will be organized by schoolchildren as an out-of-class club,» members of the art group wrote.

Previously, DOXA members created a street art piece in support of doctors at one of the buildings of the National Hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/179684/
