12:39, 07 July 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Tatyana KUDRYAVTSEVA
Street art piece in support of doctors appears in Bishkek
A street art piece in support of doctors appeared on the wall of one of the buildings of the National Hospital in Bishkek. An artist Sergei Keller posted on Facebook.
«We bow down before the heroes of our time! Thanks to Dastan Bekeshev for the idea and support!» he wrote.
